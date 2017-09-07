Panjab University polls-2017: Voting ends on a dull note, result expected by 9pm

Voting in the much-awaited Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections ended at noon on a relatively dull note. Details about the exact voting percentage will be released soon, but officials said the rate of voting seemed “poor” when compared to previous years.

Polling began at 10am and was over by 11:45am in major departments such as UILS, law, physics, UIET. Presently, ballot boxes are being gathered at the campus gymnasium hall, where the counting is to begin post noon. Authorities said results are expected to be out by 9pm.

Voting took place amid tight security as Chandigarh DGP TS Luthra himself oversaw the law and order situation. Soon after polling was over, PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover appreciated “peaceful” elections.

A total of 15,602 students on campus will decide the fate of 28 candidates vying for the four posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary of PUCSC.

On campus, the multi-cornered contest has seven students fighting for the post of president, four for vice-president, eight for secretary and nine for joint secretary.

Colleges abuzz with activities

While the scene on the PU campus was dull, a relatively higher number of voters turned up at the other colleges in the City. There are over 45,000 voters in nine colleges and the maximum rush was seen at SD College, DAV College and Khalsa College. So far, no incidence of violence has been reported from colleges as well.