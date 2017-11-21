Panjab University regional centre in Muktsar to shift to 20-acre campus

The regional centre of Panjab University in Muktsar, running from a building allotted by a gurdwara, will soon be shifted to Kanoi village, 12km away, in Sangrur district.

On Monday, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal asked vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover to submit a proposal of developing the centre situated on 20 acres of land in Kanoi so that it could cater to the Muktsar students.

Badal and representatives of the constituency, including Raja Warring, met PU officials to discuss the issue. Besides Grover, registrar Col GS Chadha (retd), dean, college development council (DCDC), Parwinder Singh, finance development officer (FDO) Vikram Nayyar and chairperson of physics department, Navdeep Goyal were also present at the meeting.

LAND BELONGED TO PAU

The university was asked to submit a proposal for the requirements at the centre in Kanoi within 10 days. The 20-acre campus was initially owned by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) that ran a home science college from here. However, the college was shut due to a poor response. In 2010, Badal proposed former vice-chancellor RC Sobti to begin some courses at the centre in Kanoi so that it could be maintained. Following this, BA and BCom courses started there and continue to date.

Sources said Kanoi has reasonable infrastructure comprising 30 classrooms, a hostel, six to seven lecture halls, rooms for teachers and extended grounds. Besides, government was constructing another building on the campus.

An official who attended the meeting said the finance minister, who belonged to that area and has been an MLA for four years, was working on his dream project and wanted PU to develop the centre. Also, the Congress leaders representing the area now were also interested.

“Since Kanoi is 12km from Muktsar, Badal’s proposal is to develop the Kanoi campus instead of having two centres in the region. The Muktsar centre is working from another building for now. Although Punjab government has allocated five acres to government college, but there is nothing as such there and everything is available here at Kanoi. If government spends few crores, this can be refurbished,” said an official.

ROOM FOR MORE STUDENTS

In the meeting, Badal also said that PU could start new courses in the region to invite more students. The official added that government was willing to pay for the recurring expenditure. “They will give us the amount in order, for the required renovation, building, and repairs. They will ensure connectivity by providing buses to nearby cities,” he said.

Badal assured PU officials that he will see if the grant to PU could be enhanced appropriately next year.

The other issues included the support from government for Hoshiarpur college and making contract teachers permanent after three years. Grover also met the finance secretary, UT administration, and gave a presentation on the financial status of the varsity. The FS has to give a statement in high court on December 4.