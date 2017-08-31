Panjab University student council elections-2017: Poll code in force, now nominations on Sep 1

Two days after the UT director general of police (DGP) wrote to vice-chancellor Professor Arun Kumar Grover, suggesting September 7 as the date of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections, the varsity received the UT administrator’s approval on Wednesday.

Code of conduct No indulgence in activity that may aggravate differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension

No criticism of other candidates, than of their past record and work

No appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes

Cleaning of polling area within 48 hours of conclusion

Following this, PU dean, students’ welfare (DSW), Professor Emanual Nahar officially announced the elections on September 7, while releasing other details.

However, considering lack of time for student parties to decide their presidential candidate and for the affiliated colleges to prepare for the polls, PU authorities postponed the filing of nominations, which were earlier scheduled on August 31, to September 1.

Nahar said with the official declaration, the code of conduct has also come into force on the campus.

“No candidate will be allowed to use posters, printed pamphlets or any other printed material. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in defacement of property. Lyngdoh Committee recommendations will be implemented strictly to ensure violence-free elections,” he said.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, the final list of candidates will be released on September 2.

‘Working hard to woo voters’

Among the 21 student organisations in the fray this year, the main contenders are National Students Union of India (NSUI), Students for Society (SFS), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) and Students Organisation of India (SOI). Manoj Lubana, a senior NSUI leader, said: “Only seven days are left. We have taken it up as a challenge and are working hard.”

Facts Sept 1: 9:30-10.30 am: Filing of nominations; 10:35am: Scrutiny begins; 12pm: Display of list of candidates on notice boards; 12:30-1.30pm: Filing of objections

Sept 2: 10am: Display of list of approved candidates; 10:30am-12pm: Withdrawal of nominations; 2:30pm: Display of final list of candidates

Sept 6: 5:00pm: Campaigning ends

Sept 7: 9:30 am: Polling begins; 11am: Collection of ballot boxes; 2pm onwards: Counting of votes, declaration of elected office-bearers at Gymnasium Hall.

The results of department representatives will be announced on September 11 and the executive team will be elected on September 14.

Lubana said the party workers are going from class to class and hostel to hostel to get students’ feedback.

“We will come out with the manifesto in a day or two,” he said.SFS spokesperson Harman said the party is trying to reach out to students through public meetings, plays and debates on several issues related to the varsity.

“We are inviting students to make them understand our ideology,” he said.“Election campaigning is at its peak at the moment,” said Vikas Rana, president of Panjab University Helping Hands. “All parties are busy forming teams to carry out various activities. Till the nominations, the campaigning is in the name of the party. Later, the focus will shift to the presidential candidates.”