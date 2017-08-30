Panjab University student elections: Nominations to be filed on August 31

With the Panjab University campus students council (PUCSC) election scheduled for September 7, the last date to file the nominations has been fixed for August 31.

All the student organisations will have to file their nominations on Thursday, following which, the authorities concerned will scrutinise them and the parties will later file their objections on the same day.

On September 1, the withdrawals will take place and the Dean Students Welfare will release the final list of the candidates in the fray for the posts of student council.

The code of conduct will be in place from August 31 onwards after which, the student bodies will have to abide by the Lyngdoh guidelines.

Vice-chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover, however, said, “The date is September 7 only, if the administrator accords his concurrence. The date still awaits official approval from the competent authority.”

The V-C has already received a letter from the Chandigarh director-general of police suggesting to fix the election date on September 7 instead of September 8.

In regard to the election, a meeting was also held on Tuesday, wherein PU registrar Col GS Chadha (retd) said, “The authorities concerned have carried out a periodic review of status of CCTV-camera deployment and CUS is actively pursuing their installation.”

Committees constituted

Grievance redressal committee will take care of any kind of defacement on the campus and students will be free to report to this committee in case of any anti-social element or violence on the campus.

Election expenditure committee will keep a tab on the expenditure done by each and every organisation during the campaigning including free treats, movie tickets, trips or extra money on stickers and posters.

Departments have been told to send the list of enrolled students by August 31 to prepare the list of total number of voters.

Dateline

Nominations: August 31

Scrutiny and objections: August 31

Final list of the candidates: September 1 at 2:30 pm

End of campaigning: September 6 at 5pm

Voting: September 7 at 9:30am

Restrictions:

· No public meetings, scooter or car rallies will be allowed

· Only paper stickers will be allowed

· No fancy cars will be allowed to enter the campus

· Outsiders will be restricted

· All the departments will have to get their PU stickers to distribute to the students and staff

· The students who were booked during the stone pelting case will not be able to contest

· Panjab University will send a list of candidates to Chandigarh police to verify if there is any criminal record registered against them.