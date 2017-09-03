Panjab University student polls| 2 women in race for president in co-ed colleges

Two women have emerged as presidential candidates in two UT coed colleges after the final list of nominations was released on Saturday. Tasmeen Kaur Sekhon of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, is contesting the seat against one male student, while Garima Rawat of Government College for Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, is in the race against two other male candidates.

Sekhon is a student of second-year MCom and a member of the Khalsa College Student Union (KCSU). Rawat, also a student of second-year MCom, is a member of the Students Organisation of India (SOI).

The colleges released the final list of candidates after withdrawals of nominations. All candidates will be fighting for the posts of office-bearers and class representatives in Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on September 7.

Sekhon joined the KCSU in her first year of college. She is from Patiala and stays in the college hostel. She became interested in politics when she joined the student union.

“The college is usually thought to be a boys-led college. I wanted to change that. A woman can also be the face of politics in a college like this,” she said.

Sekhon added, “I was always interested in politics and wanted to take up issues of female students. This is the prime reason that I decided to contest the election.”

She further said she will work for girl’s hostel issues and also provide them with a separate common room as many felt awkward with boys sitting around in groups.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE, HYGIENE MAIN ISSUES

For Rawat, academic excellence of her college and hygiene are core issues. “I will work for raising the academic excellence of my college if I win. SD College is on top in commerce but ours is a specialised institution. I will work to change the status of our college,” she said.

She added, “Another important issue is hygiene. I will ensure that a sanitary napkin machine is put up in washrooms for women.”