PU fee protest: Only 29 of 68 held confirmed as students, police seek varsity for help

Amid speculation that outsiders were responsible for violence on Panjab University campus on April 11, police have written to the varsity to identify students on the list of the 68 people they have arrested and named in the First-Information Report (FIR). Only 29 on the list have been confirmed as students, police sources said. However, the extended weekend in the varsity with four holidays from April 13-16 has hampered progress, with the varsity yet to respond to the police communique, though it is holding a meeting scheduled on Saturday.

Fifty-three people were arrested on April 11 during protests seeking roll back of the fee hike that runs up to 1,000% for some courses. More arrests were made subsequently.

Police sources claim that initial investigation had revealed that the majority of the students arrested are outsiders.

Most of the arrested protesters claim they are college students. “We had written to the PU authorities, providing them the list of those arrested along with their addresses. We are waiting for a reply,” said Lakhbir Singh, Sector-11 SHO.

Sources claim that the varsity had failed to check the entry of outsiders on April 11, even after having prior information of the planned protest. UT SSP Eish Singhal said, “We are verifying the credentials of the students.”

PHD, THOSE PREPARING FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION HELD

Among those named as accused in the FIR is Kunal, preparing for civil services exam. He has repeatedly claimed that he had nothing to do with the protest.

Gurpreet, a student of MA-1 public administration, was picked up from the department, though he was not part of the protest, his friends claimed.

GIRLS LED THE PROTEST

Three girls arrested were the ones leading the protest. Of them, one is pursuing an MPhil in history and had topped the entrance examination. The second is an MSc in Chemistry and the third is a student of music department.

NO FRESH INJURIES FOUND IN MEDICAL

A medical examination of 18 students who had alleged torture by the police in custody was conducted. “The medical examination pointed out that there are no fresh injuries on students. The injuries found were the one inflicted during lathi-charge,” said Sector-11 SHO Lakhbir Singh.