Parallel jathedars call meeting of radical Sarbat Khalsa organisers today

Five days after Takht Kesgarh Sahib parallel jathedar Amrik Singh Ajnala announced his resignation from the post, saying he could not accomplish the responsibilities that the Sikh sangat had assigned to him during the radical Sarbat Khalsa in November 2015, parallel jathedars have called a meeting of the organisers of that Sarbat Khalsa on Sunday.

Acting parallel jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand will preside over the meeting that will be held at the residence of SAD (Amritsar) general secretary Jarnail Singh Sakhira. Parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Baljit Singh Daduwal will attend the meeting.

Mand did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, only saying that discussion will be held on panthic issues. He claimed that Ajnala, as a ‘jathedar’, would also attend the meeting.

Ajnala, however, told HT over phone, “I am not attending the meeting as I no longer remain on the position that the sangat had given to me at the Sarbat Khalsa.”

“I received a call from jathedar Dhian Singh Mand today (Saturday), saying that he wants to meet me. I do not know the purpose of the meeting,” said United Akali Dal (UAD) president Mohkam Singh, who had played a vital role in organising the previous radical Sarbat Khalsa.

Sources, however, said the radicals’ Sarbat Khalsa was losing its support base and the resignation of Ajnala had widened the rift. “The meeting on Sunday has been called to resolve differences among parallel jathedars. Leaders of panthic bodies will also chalk out their future course of action,” a source said