Parallel ‘jathedars’ reject Akal Takht’s action against Maluka

A day after the Akal Takht declared Akali minister Sikander Singh Maluka ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct), parallel ‘jathedars’ designated at radicals ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ rejected the decision on Monday and asked the minister to appear before them at Akal Takht on January 24.

The parallel ‘jathedars’ —Dhian Singh Mand, acting jathedar of Akali Takht; Amrik Singh Ajnala, jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Baljit Singh Daduwal, jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib — conducted a meeting at the Akal Takht to discuss the matter of distorting and imitating Sikh ardas in Maluka’s presence at Rampura Phool in Bathinda.

Rejecting the decision taken at the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and appearance of Maluka before it, the parallel jathedars stated that those held the Akali minister guilty had no right to do so as they themselves are ‘guilty’ for religious misconduct.

“Bhai Gurbachan Singh, Bhai Mal Singh and Bhai Gurmukh Singh have already been rejected by Sikh Panth for pardoning Dera Sirsa chief,” they said, issuing religious edict.

They also termed the action taken against Maluka as one pronounced under the influence of ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). “Maluka was summoned on Monday but he did not appear. Still, he is given another opportunity to appear before them at Akal Takht on January 24. Till he does not do so, the Sikhs are directed to boycott him,” said Mand, while reading out the edict.

They took the same decision for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members Major Singh and Satnam Singh Bhai Roopa who were also allegedly present in the function along with the SAD minister.

They also appealed to the Sikhs to send their suggestions till January 24 for the kind of punishment that should be pronounced for Maluka and other alleged accused in this episode.