Pargat Singh barges into CM Badal’s show, confronts him

High drama was witnessed at Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s sangat darshan on Tuesday when Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, who recently left the Akali Dal to join the Congress, barged into the venue and confronted Badal over the issue of upcoming solid waste management plant at Jamsher village.

Earlier, heated arguments were exchanged between Pargat and police officials when the MLA was stopped from entering the venue, stating that he could not enter the venue as per orders.

Pargat argued as how an elected MLA could be stopped from meeting the CM as he wanted to raise the issue of waste management plant “that could result in several deaths” in his constituency.

Then, Pargat sat on a dharna for nearly 20 minutes before the CM’s security personnel took him to meet Badal. The CM invited Pargat in a taunting way announcing that he was here to meet the public. The MLA, who spoke aggressively to Badal, said the state government was misguiding the people of his constituency by issuing statements that the plant project had been cancelled.

“There is no official notification in this regard from the government as the officials are not clear if a project being implemented under the supervision of the National Green Tribunal can be cancelled or not,” said Pargat.

When the SAD candidate from the Jalandhar Cantonment, Sarabjit Makkar, said the deputy CM had announced that the project was cancelled, Pargat snubbed him, saying, “Deputy CM te tere varge bandeyan de kain naal ki hunda? Notification kithe hai? (How does it matter if the deputy CM or a person like you say so? Where is the notification?)”

Claiming that the officials who passed the project had misguided the government, Pargat asked the CM to visit the project site, nearly 800 meters from the venue, to get idea under what conditions people were living there because of the already running dairy complex.

Badal refused this citing a busy schedule.

Desperate, Cong poaching SAD rebels to form govt: CM

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Badal said the Congress was poaching the rebel Akali leaders in a desperation to form government in the state.

“Those leaders who ditch their mother party for the sake of tickets or plum posts can never succeed in life. They are ‘pervert sons’ of the party, which nurtured them. The Congress is banking on such leaders to overcome its leadership crisis,” said the CM.

STRAP: Takes up issue of upcoming solid waste management plant in his constituency; wants clarity if project has been cancelled.