Parkash Singh Badal slams Capt Amarinder, terms him inefficient

Terming chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh inefficient, former CM Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday said the Congress government in the state has failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises.

The state is not short of funds as being projected by Amarinder, the problem is fiscal mismanagement by his government, said Badal. Development works initiated by the SAD-BJP government have been stalled by the Amarinder government and it does not have even a single new project to its credit.

Talking to the media after paying tributes to Kartap Singh, father of former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, on his death anniversary, Badal said Amarinder is indifferent to the problems faced by the people of the state. “He and his coterie are busy in leading a lavish life, like a king,” the former CM said.

On being asked that Amarinder has shown desire to contest the 2022 polls, Badal said he is not against it, as it is public which gives mandate to any leader. “In his tenure of eight months, Amarinder has even failed implemented loan waiver scheme for farmers. He said that SAD will raise all these issues in the coming Vidhan Sabha session.