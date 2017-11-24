Parking fee hike halted in Chandigarh; contractor given month end deadline for going ‘smart’

Halting the parking contractor’s plan to increase the rates, the finance and contract committee of the municipal corporation on Friday decided to give him till the end of this month to convert them into ‘smart’ lots. The plan earlier was to hike the fee from November 19.

Davinder Singh Babla, member of the committee, said, “During checking it was found that all parking lots are not equipped with automatic boom barriers; only 326 CCTV cameras out of 430 are installed. Though the agency has prepared a mobile app to let residents know the status of parking availability in real time, but it is yet to be launched. We have given the contractor till end of this month for completing these tasks. Until that is done, rates cannot be hiked.”

Once smart lots are in place, parking fee will be doubled per entry, at Rs 10 for the first four hours; and Rs 10 after every two hours thereafter. For two-wheelers, which costs Rs 2 per entry at present, will be charged Rs 5 for first four hours and Rs 5 for every two hours then on.

F&CC decides

Shanti Kunj rent cut: The committee also decided that the minimum monthly licensing fee of the eating joint at Shanti Kunj, Sector 16, will be reduced from Rs 55,000 per month to Rs 30,000; and fresh tenders may be called

Open gym: For supply and fixing of open air gym/fitness equipment in various parks of Mauli Jagran, estimate of Rs 21.32 lakh was okayed

MC canteen: Panel decided to call bids for operation of canteen in MC office and constituted a committee for deciding maximum rates of items besides other terms and conditions. It also approved a rough cost estimate for purchase of hydraulic trolley and water tanker for the horticulture division at Rs 37.17 lakh.