Parking pangs in Chandigarh result of poor management by MC

Lost revenue of Rs 5 crore over two years and 22 of 25 parking lots unmanned leading to haphazard and chaotic scenes, this has been the sum total of the municipal corporation’s efforts to streamline the parking system in the city.

If you have ever felt helpless and angry at the poor parking arrangements, there is a reason for it — poor management by MC officials.

A reality check by HT found at various lots in Sectors 17, 22, 34 and 35 on January 14 found haphazard parking, vehicles abandoned on roads and, in a few cases, even blocking the entry to the lot. The result was that most users faced inconvenience with parking turning into a frustrating experience. It is not as if there have been no proposals to streamline the system, but there has been no action.

SMART PARKING PROJECT-SHELVED

In July last year, the MC decided to convert all its parking lots into smart lots, but only one company showed interest in their proposal. The proposal entailed automatic boom barriers and mobile apps to provide parking availability status in real time.

SMART CARDS PROJECT IN LIMBO

In September 2015, the MC planned to introduce smart cards and e-ticketing in all paid parking lots in Chandigarh, but to date nothing has happened. It was proposed that all parking lots will be turned into automatic lots with the smart cards to be recharged at e-sampark centres.

Rs 50-CRORE MULTILEVEL PARKING Inaugurated with much fanfare in May last year, MC’s Rs 50 crore multilevel parking project in Sector 17 has failed miserably.

In the first attempt, there were no takers for the lot and then the civic body failed to give the contract for just two months at reserve price of Rs 9 lakh.

The MC assumed management on August 9 after a three-month contract with a Gurgaon-based company.

With only around 200 vehicles being parked daily against the capacity of 900, the civic body had suffered a loss of nearly Rs 50 lakh all these months.

Even after running the operations itself, the MC has failed to convince people to use this parking lot.

Recently, city advocate Ajay Jagga approached the UT home secretary alleging mismanagement and bungling at the multi-level parking lot in Sector 17.

UNDERGROUND PARKING LOTS IN SHAMBLES

In spite of a House resolution to renovate all underground parking lots and encourage use, to date, most are crying for attention and maintenance.

There are six underground parkings — three each in Sectors 17 and 8 — and all are in a shambles.

CHALLAN DRIVE FAILED

In July, the MC decided to challan vehicles parked on the roads, but the drive continued for only one week.

NOTHING DONE ON FIVE MEMBER COMMITTEE’S RECOMMENDATION

In October, 215, a five-member committee constituted to work out the modalities for the revision of paid parking fee suggested that the lots should be made free by giving them to private players so the they can maintain the same.

The MC’s response has been lukewarm.