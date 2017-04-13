Partition Museum in Amritsar to host makers of ‘Begum Jaan’ tomorrow

The first-ever Partition Museum that opened in Amritsar last year will host on Friday the makers and actors of the movie ‘Begum Jaan’, based on a family’s fight to save their home after the haphazard drawing of the Radcliffe Line in 1947.

The event being held as part of the Arts and Literature Festival of Amritsar (ALFA) 2017 will be attended by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and lead actors Gauhar Khan and Pallavi Sharda.

The celebrities will see the exhibits and take part in an interaction at the museum before moving to a private mall for the film screening. Later, they will return to the venue for dinner, which will include dishes from the 1940s.

Mahesh Bhatt, in a statement, said: “We are honoured to be collaborating with the world’s first Partition Museum set up at Town Hall in Amritsar to screen this film since both the museum and our movie aim to tell the story of what happened to ordinary people when this extraordinary political decision to draw a line dividing people was taken.”

Kishwar Desai, chair of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust, said: “The mandate of the trust is to not only set up the museum but to also create interaction and dialogue through cultural events that will give us fresh understanding of the Partition.” The trustees have also invited Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla , deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife and former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur to the event.