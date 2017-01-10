Pathankot terror attack: NIA initiates process to declare JeM chief Azhar, aides POs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated the process to declare Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Mufti Rauf Asghar and two key lieutenants — Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan — proclaimed offenders (POs) in the last year’s Pathankot airbase attack case.

The NIA stated this before the court of additional district and sessions judge Tarsem Mangla in SAS Nagar on Monday. The central agency has already submitted a challan holding these four responsible for the January 2, 2016, incident, which left seven security personnel dead.

Now, the accused will be declared POs when the case comes up for hearing on March 9.

The NIA also informed the court that a red-corner notice has been issued against the accused. The central agency, after obtaining an ‘open-ended non-bailable warrant’ from a special NIA court in May last year, had forwarded a dossier to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the nodal agency representing the Interpol in the country. On December 19, the agency filed a challan against the four accused. As they have not been arrested yet, the NIA has initiated proceedings of declaring them POs.