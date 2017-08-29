Patiala: 17-year-old girl kills self over poor grades

Depressed over poor grades, a 17-year-old school girl committed suicide by hanging self at her home in Patiala on Tuesday. Police said, the girl, Anjali, was a resident of Tafazalpura. She was not doing well at school and had recently been shifted to a private school after she failed a class.

Her father, Deendyal, a vegetable seller, said his daughter was in Class 10 and was depressed due to poor grades at school. He said that they had been making efforts to encourage her, but she took the extreme step. The family hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police was informed about the incident by a local resident. Station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh of Urban Estate police station said that they have initiated legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.