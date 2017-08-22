Patiala: Four killed in three road accidents in district

Four people were killed in three road accidents in the district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sahil, 15; Nadim Khan, Vipin Avasthi (both about 35) and Bishnu Dev, 48.

Sahil was killed in a road accident near Peher Khurd village at Shambhu while he was travelling in a three-wheeler with his two friends and a cousin. His cousin, Aman, who lives at Zirakpur, said that a speeding car hit them from behind. Sahil, who hails from Panipat in Haryana, was killed in the accident. Police said the accused has not been identified as he fled the spot leaving his car behind. They said a case under sections 337 causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death by negligence)of the IPC has been registered against the unknown driver of the car.

In another case of rash driving, two men Nadim Khan and Vipin Avasthi, hailing from Delhi, were killed as their car collided with a truck on Sunday. Muhammad Ubesh, their friend travelling with the victims, said that the driver of a truck ahead of them applied breaks all of a sudden and their car rammed into the truck from behind. Nadeem and Vipin were killed on the spot while Ubesh was injured. Police said they have filed a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 427 and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the unidentified driver of the truck, who left his vehicle on the spot and escaped.

Bishnu Dev, who was walking on the road, was killed near Dakoda village in Bhadson as a result of negligent driving by a man identified as Sushant Sharma of Jagtar Nagar. Police said that the accused rammed his car into him. Bishnu Dev, hailing from Begusarai district in Bihar , was killed on the spot. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.