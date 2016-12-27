Patiala girl bags gold at national cycling meet

Patiala cyclist Amreetinder Virk, 17, clinched gold medal with 25 points in the under-18 10km point race at the 69th Senior, 46th Junior and 32nd Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championship at LNCPE Cycling Velodrome, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday.

Amreetinder, who trains under coach Jatinder Virk said that it was satisfying to see her hard work pay off. “Now, I am concentrating on the upcoming international tournaments,” Virk said. A product of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, Amreetinder picked the cycling at the age of 10, inspired by her father. She tasted her first success clinching gold in the time trails at National Championship in 2014. In 2015, she won two medals includes gold in 10km time trials and a silver in the 5km mass sprint in the school nationals held in Pune, Maharashtra.

Praising Amreetinder, Jatinder said that she is determined and sincere towards her career. “I am confident that she will bright laurels for the country in the coming time”, Jatinder said.