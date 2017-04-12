Patiala: GMC paying salary to 96 staff nurses without any work

The Government Rajindra medical college and hospital here has been paying salaries to 96 staff nurses without taking services from them for the past over two years.

These nurses were recruited on contract basis and posted at the Rajindra hospital, before they were sent on deputation to the Government Medical College in Amritsar by former medical education and research minister Anil Joshi, who belongs to Amritsar. However, these nurses are drawing salary amounting to more than Rs 1 crore per year from Patiala till date.

After the Congress came to power, the department of medical research and education even issued a communiqué cancelling the deputation of the nurses on March 28, but soon rolled back its orders on April 5 due to unknown reasons.

Moreover, in its recent inspection, the Medical Council of India raised questions over the shortage of staff nurses and suggested the medical college to fill the vacancies. Following this, the delegation of doctors also met Brahm Mohindra, minister for medical education and research, asking him to carry out fresh recruitment of at least 50 staff nurses on the contract basis so as to meet staff requirement.

One of the senior doctors said that there is deficiency of staff nurses in every department as the doctors have to make stop gap arrangements to continue with medical services.

“What is the point of giving salaries to the nurses, who are providing any services to the hospital?”, questioned a doctor, adding that the state government should merge the services of 96 nurses in Amritsar medical college and either make fresh appointments of nurses on the same salary.

Admitting the shortage of staff nurses, medical superintendent Dr BS Brar said the orders related to cancellation of deputation of nurses were issued but failed to materialise.

“We will again take up the matter with the minister concerned and ask them to cancel their deputation and order them to join at their parent station since they are drawing salaries from Patiala,” Brar said.

He added not only staff nurses, the minister will be requested to fill vacant posts of class four employees, including ward boys and attendants.

Meanwhile, Karamjeet Kaur Aulakh, president of the Nursing and Para-Medical employees Association, said it will be unjustified to bring back those nurses as most of them hail from either Amritsar or its neighbouring districts.

“The government should first regularise their jobs and transfer them to any of the medical college across state. Presently, they are getting salary of Rs 9,600- Rs12,000 per month,” Aulakh said.