Patiala woman accuses CIA staff members of rape bid; SSP marks inquiry

A 21-year-old woman of Chaura village here has accused additional sub-inspector (ASI) Karamjeet Singh, ASI Nirmal Singh and head constable Chaman Lal of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police of molesting and attempting to rape her when she had gone to their office with her parents for the bail of her brother, who had been arrested in a ‘false’ case of snatching.

Following the accusation, senior superintendent of police (SSP) S Boopathi has marked an inquiry to superintendent of police (traffic) Kanwardeep Kaur against the accused.

“They (CIA staff) beat up my brother and tore his clothes. Later, they attacked my father and me.”

The woman alleged that the police had arrested her brother in a ‘false’ case of snatching.

Although her brother had been granted bail by the additional sessions judge in the case, yet the police did not release the boy and kept on harassing them, she alleged.

The girl stated that when she, her mother and her father went to the CIA staff office, “They made us wait outside their office for hours together and, later, called us inside. Then they asked for a 'fee', but we did not have any money and told them that we cannot give any money. At this, they got infuriated and beat up my brother and tore his clothes. Later, they attacked my father and me. The policemen then took my parents out of the room but did not allow me to go out .” She alleged, ”When I was alone in the room, the policemen molested her and attempted to rape her. They also broke my cellphone, when I tried to make a call.” She said that she read names of the accused officials on their uniforms. Other policemen were in civilian clothes, she added.

Later, she alleged, the policemen ‘kicked’ her out of the office. Once out of the office, she said, she looked for her parents but they were not there as the police had taken them in a police vehicle. She said she sought the help of a woman and reached the Government Rajindra Hospital. The girl has been admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Boopathi said that two cases had been registered against the girl’s brother. While he had been granted bail in one case, he was kept in custody in the other case. He said a detailed inquiry into the allegations of molestation and attempt to rape will be conducted by SP Kanwardeep Kaur, who has entrusted with the job.