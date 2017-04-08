Patiala youth killed in road mishap in Australia

A youth from Patiala was killed in a road mishap in Australia’s Melbourne city on Friday night. The victim, Vishal Mahant, 18, had gone to Australia on a study visa two-and-half-year ago and was working at a relative’s store.

His father Jaspal Das Mahant said they received a phone call from a relative residing in Melbourne about his son’s death. He said Vishal was on his way back home when a truck rammed into his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, the family has sought the help of the Union ministry of external affairs to bring back Vishal’s body. The family’s house was flooded with people to offer condolences.