 Patiala youth killed in road mishap in Australia | punjab$patiala | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Patiala youth killed in road mishap in Australia

punjab Updated: Apr 08, 2017 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Vishal Mahant

The victim, Vishal Mahant, 18, had gone to Australia on a study visa two-and-half-year ago and was working at a relative’s store.(Representative Image)

A youth from Patiala was killed in a road mishap in Australia’s Melbourne city on Friday night. The victim, Vishal Mahant, 18, had gone to Australia on a study visa two-and-half-year ago and was working at a relative’s store. 

His father Jaspal Das Mahant said they received a phone call from a relative residing in Melbourne about his son’s death.  He said Vishal was on his way back home when a truck rammed into his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot. 

Meanwhile, the family has sought the help of the Union ministry of external affairs to bring back Vishal’s body. The family’s house was flooded with people to offer condolences.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you