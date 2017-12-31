Patients to get cheaper medicines in PGIMER

The New Year is likely to bring some relief to patients as the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will get patients cheap medicines, especially in the emergency building.

PGIMER will set up its in-house pharmacy at Advanced Trauma Centre adjoining the emergency area in the mid of 2018 which will help patients to get drugs at affordable price

Rates of medicines increases with the hike in rent paid by chemist shops to the PGIMER. It’s an open secret that many patients are being overcharged, especially in emergency and trauma areas.

The administration does not want a cut in the income from the estate office, which is over ₹100 crore per month, yet they are planning of other ways to provide cheap drugs to patients.

‘Chemist charge extra to compensate rent’

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said, “We agree that some of the people charge extra but as the rent of the shop is more, they try to compensate by that. But if there is complaint then we question chemists also.”

When asked if in 2018, the PGIMER is going to do something to provide medicines at reasonable rates in emergency, Amitabh Avasthi, deputy director (administration), PGIMER, said, “it’s not a question about particular shop in a specific area. The system is simple - whenever we give shops to private bidder, it has to be on the basis of an open tender. Based on this, the rates so quoted are to be honoured.”

He added, “You have a point that the cost of medicine commensurate to the amount of rent which the particular shopkeeper pays. There is nothing to hide about it because all these things are in public domain.”

Avasthi said that the administration is thinking about other ways. “We have been thinking of having more AMRIT shops in trauma centre and emergency area but it was halted briefly due to our in-house pharmacy which is to be set up here.”

‘PGI can’t depend on grants’

When asked, why PGIMER does not give shops to those offering heavy discounts on drugs rather than those paying huge rent, the deputy director answered, “You are right that PGI is not a profit-making organistion, but you also need to realise that out of this estate business, PGI is earning ₹100 crore of its own and managing affairs. PGI cannot depend on grants for everything.”

He added, “But yes, as far the emergency area is concerned, we will take steps to ensure the patients get cheap medicines in this area.”

Avasthi added that PGI’s In-house pharmacy will be ready in another 7-8 months. “All things are tied up, except the fact that we have to have a warehouse at a place near DDTC.”