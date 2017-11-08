Patna Sahib jathedar opposes SGPC’s move to change date of 10th Guru’s birthday

Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Giani Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday, opposed the efforts being made by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to change the date of the birth anniversary (parkash gurpurb) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru.

During an executive meet of the apex gurdwara body, held on Monday at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, Patiala, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar appealed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to extend gurpurb’s date from December 25 to January 5. He reasoned that the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons—Zoravar Singh and Fateh Singh—also falls on December 25.

Citing that the dates of both the occasions clash, Badungar advised that the date of parkash gurpurb be changed. However, the jathedar of Patna Sahib, the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh, has expressed his displeasure over this.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone, Giani Iqbal Singh said gurpurb is fixed on ‘Poh Sudi seven’ every year. “This year it falls on December 25, and nobody can change this date. Even Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) can also not change it,” he said.

Terming this move as “wrong” and one which has been “made on a personal level”, Giani Iqbal Singh said Takht Sri Patna Sahib is the central place where this gurpurb is celebrated as this is birth place of Guru Gobind Singh. “This Takht has a different management, without whose consent no one can take any decision in this regard,” he said.

He added that before taking such decision, the management of Takht Patna Sahib should have been consulted. He also appealed to Sikhs to come to the Takht Sri Patna Sahib as per the fixed date and take part in the celebrations.

As per the Nanakshahi calender that was introduced in 2003 by the SGPC, gurpurb falls on January 5. It was later was amended according to the Bikrami calendar. However, a section of Sikh society continues to follow it.