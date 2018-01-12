PCS officer moves tribunal seeking promotion to IAS

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notice to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Punjab chief secretary after a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer moved the tribunal seeking promotion and induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) against vacancies from the state civil service quota.

The matter will now come up for hearing on January 23 once the reply has been filed.

Madhvi Kataria, posted as a special secretary with the public works department, Punjab secretariat, moved the tribunal requesting it to direct UPSC to look into the promotion procedure from PCS to IAS.

The petition seeks directions to convene review selection committee meeting in view of upgrading her annual confidential reports of 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 from ‘good’ to ‘very good’ and from ‘very good’ to ‘outstanding’, thereby bringing in change in her service. This is a ground that is considered for promotion by the UPSC for 2015 and 2016. As such, it has a direct impact on her claim to grant her promotion in the IAS cadre, especially at a time when her juniors have been considered and promoted with “consequential benefits”, the petition argues.

The applicant further pleaded that UPSC is duty bound to consider her promotion because the state government in its order on December 6, 2017, has already forwarded her case for convening of review selection committee meeting. A detailed order in this regard was passed on December 14, the petition argues.