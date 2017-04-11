Peddler built bunkers for drugs, arrested with 20-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar village

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a 30-year-old man with 20kg poppy husk here on Tuesday. In a completely new and innovative way of peddling, the accused used to run his network from home with the help of underground bunkers.

The accused Gurpreet Singh Bunty of Bitla village in Mehatpur had built several bunkers inside the house to run the drug business. The accused used to bring the poppy husk from Heer Buttar village in Jammu and Kashmir on a bus. After procuring the poppy husk the accused used to hide the drugs in the bunkers. The bunkers were covered with tiles which the accused used to open with an instrument.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Bunty was doing this business from past one year using bunkers to hide drugs.” The SSP added that the accused will be taken on remand for questioning. “A police team raided his house and discovered the bunkers,” claimed SSP. A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against him at Mehatpur police station.