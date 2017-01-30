People of Ludhiana make record during poll awareness campaign

More than 6,000 citizens in Ludhiana on Monday made their way into the India Book of Records for taking their photos collectively with voter cards in their hands as part of an awareness programme for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Confirming the feat, Punjab chief election officer V K Singh congratulated the people of Ludhiana at indoor stadium on the Pakhowal road and made an appeal to the voters to use their votes “ethically” in the polls.

“More than 85 per cent voting is also aimed in this election,” Singh said.

He assured the people of ensuring a “transparent, fair and smooth” election and told them that every voter can use his/her vote and elect the government of their choice.

He said all the arrangements related to the election scheduled on February 4 have been made and in case of any complaint people can contact electoral authorities on telephone number 1950.