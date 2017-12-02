Petition in high court says UK national Johal being tortured by Punjab Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab Police on a petition moved by a Moga resident alleging torture of UK national Jagtar Singh Johal, arrested in connection with targeted killings of right-wing leaders.

The petition was filed by Balwinder Singh seeking constitution of a medical board for the examination of Johal, who the petitioner claimed was being tortured by police. Balwinder Singh is the father-in-law of Johal, who married his daughter on October 19.

Police have claimed that Johal was not only a key conspirator but also a fund-raiser and used to send money to one of the accused Tarlok Singh for buying arms. He was arrested on November 4.

The trial court in Jalandhar had rejected a plea for constitution of board on the grounds that when he appeared before it, he appeared fit. The court was told that he was not only tortured physically but mentally as well to obtain confessions.

It is not necessary that if there was no visible physical injury mark on the body of a person, he had not been tortured, his counsel RS Bains had argued. The court has sought response from Punjab Police by March 22.

Meanwhile, a Ludhiana court gave police a two-day custody of Jimmy Singh, one of the accused of targeted killings.