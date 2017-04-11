PGI faculty assn leader has vested interest in seeking delay in interviews, say doctors

High drama was witnessed in the general body meeting of the faculty association of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday after some of the members claimed that some office-bearers of the association, particulary its general secretary, had “vested interests” in raising the demand for delaying interviews for faculty posts.

The agenda on the cancellation of interviews was placed in the meeting and it did not go well with other faculty members who have been demanding that the housing allotment issue be raised. The meeting had to be cancelled midway after the members started demanding resignation of the association office-bearers.

“Using the powers of the faculty association, general secretary Dr Manish Rathi has been raising the agenda of cancellation of interviews,” said a doctor. Nearly 140 faculty posts are lying vacant in the PGIMER. To fill these posts, the institute had issued an advertisement in February inviting applications for filling 78 faculty posts, including 12 professors.

A total of 150 candidates had applied for it and the interviews are scheduled for April 15,16 and 17.

“Only three departments could get eligible candidates for the post of professor, which includes Nephrology, Neuro anaesthesia and Biophysics. Three eligible candidates have applied for one post of professor in Nephrology,” said an officer from PGI administration.

According to sources, Dr Manish Rathi, who currently is additional professor in Nephrology department, is short of oneyear experience to apply for the post of professor, hence he wants to delay the interviews.

The institute demands teaching experience of 11 years for the post of professor.

Even he wrote to the PGIMER director mentioning that the three candidates are not eligible for the post, hence it should be scrapped.

“The general secretary of the PGI faculty association has his vested interests, he is only thinking about himself and not about the public interest. There is a faculty crunch in PGIMER and we need more doctors,” said a PGI faculty member.

Many faculty members wanted to discuss the housing allotment agenda. “The housing allotments are being done on pick and choose policy. We want resignation of Dr SK Singh, who is heading the housing committee. But the association is not discussing the issue and are only discussing one topic, which is not relevant,” said a faculty member.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Manish Rathi could not be contacted.