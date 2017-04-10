Tipper rams into bike in Phagwara; 1 dead, 2 hurt

A 20-year-old student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) died in a road accident in Phagwara when a tipper hit the bike from behind on Sunday. Police said that three students were riding on a bike going towards Phagwara from the university when the accident took place.

The deceased has been identified as Ausam,a third-year student of Bsc in LPU and a resident of Nagaland. During the mishap, her two friends, identified as Japito of Nagaland and Nikhil Chaudhary of Chhattisgarh also sustained minor injuries.

Police said that the incident took place early in morning when an unidentified tipper hit the bike. As per the injured’s statement, the tipper was speedy and in an attempt to overtake the bike , the tipper hit it near Sugar Mill Chowk in Phagwara.

The body was kept in Phagwara mortuary after postmortem examination.Parents of the deceased have been informed.

A case against the unidentified tipper driver on charges of rash driving and murder have been registered .