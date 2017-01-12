Phoolka demands case against Harsimrat for ‘intimidating’ AAP workers

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Dakha, HS Phoolka, demanded Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s removal from the cabinet, condemning a statement that she made after the incident in which a shoe was hurled at Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday. Harsimrat said if the CM told the party to turn violent, AAP workers would not be alive. She is the food processing minister in the Union cabinet.

On Thursday, interacting with the media, Phoolka also demanded an apology from Badal, saying, “If Badal stands by her (Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s) statement, he has no right to remain the CM. He should rather step down,” he said.

He added, “Such statements are a blot on the free and fair conduct of the polls.” The Vidhan Sabha polls are slated for February 4.

Phoolka further said it was inappropriate of a cabiner minister to talk in such a manner. “We demand her removal from the cabinet and urge the Election Commission to register a case against her for intimidating AAP workers,” he said.

Navkiran Singh, a Chandigarh-based lawyer who has also joined the AAP, said he will lodge a complaint with the chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi to take action against Harsimrat. “We will also demand that free and fair polls are conducted under strict vigil by paramilitary forces,” he added.