Places in Chandigarh where you can get hearty meals under Rs 50

Although Chandigarh’s deputy commissioner (DC) has initiated a process to offer meals to poor in only Rs 10, terming it as the cheapest food, there are places in the city where one can still get meals costing between Rs 10 to Rs 50.

From the government press office canteen in Sector 18 to income tax office canteen in Sector 17 and from hostel mess in Panjab University (PU) to a canteen in UT education department building, the meals are available at the cheapest rates starting from Rs 3 to Rs 49.

The canteen hall at the government press office in Sector 18 has the cheapest meal in the city including a thali comprising kadhi-rice or rajma rice for Rs 10 and the seasonal vegetable for Rs 3 only, but without chapattis. Employees at the government press office say that nowhere in the city can one get a cup of tea for Rs 2 or a samosa for Rs 3 but here.

PU students’ centre is another and common place where besides cheap food, options vary from parantha with butter or curd costing Rs 12 to a veg thali for Rs 45. PU is favourite among the city residents as most of the food items including veg thali, fried-rice paneer, rajma rice, amritsari kulcha are available between Rs 35 to Rs 49.

However, in the hostel mess, the food is much cheaper and a complete buffet is available only at Rs 35 to Rs 39.

At the income tax canteen in Sector 17, anyone can get a thali in just Rs 35. The thali usually comprises one vegetable, one dal, rice, three chapattis and salad.

Meanwhile, the tiffin services offered to the paying guests in the city include A+ tiffin services, which offer three times meal for Rs 30 each. The lunch includes two types of vegetables with dal, rice, four chapattis and salad.

At the UT education department building in Sector 9, the canteen on the ground floor offers a vegetable thali at the cost of Rs 25 with extra chapati for Rs 3 and extra vegetable for Rs 10 while a plate of chana bhatura is also available for Rs 25.

Dhanvantri Ayurvedic hospital canteen in Sector 46 also offers a thali comprising chapattis, vegetable, rice and salad costing Rs 40. However, the Chananram dharamshala in Sector 15 offers adequate meal at the cost between Rs 30-40.