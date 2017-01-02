PM Modi not serious about farmers’ woes: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive farmers’ loans if he was serious about alleviating their woes following his demonetisation move.

Reiterating his vow to waive all farm loans once the Congress comes to power in the state, Amarinder said Modi’s failure to announce loan waiver indicated his lack of seriousness in addressing the concerns of the farming community facing crisis due to note ban.

Noting that the symbolic sops he had announced for farmers in his New Year eve address to the nation were not enough to rescue the farming community from the crisis into which they had been plunged due to note ban, Amarinder said Modi had failed to announce debt waiver even though the Congress had recently submitted to him more than one crore forms from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh farmers seeking relaxation.

PM’S ADDRESS DISAPPOINTING: JAKHAR

Meanwhile, state Congress vice-president Sunil Jakhar said Modi’s address to the nation on the New Year eve has left the people suffering from the demonetisation move disappointed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Jakhar said: “People were expecting that the PM will give information about black money that has come after demonetisation and would distribute those funds in the bank account of the poor,” he said.