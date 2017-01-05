Poll code: Badal govt's flagship freebies still being distributed

Though the Election Commission of India enforced the model code of conduct in Punjab on Wednesday noon, the flagship schemes of Akali-BJP government are still on full swing in Patiala district.

Distribution of wheat to the blue card holders under ‘Atta Dal scheme’ through public distribution system (PDS) is on full pace. The flagship scheme was launched by the Badal government in 2007 in the first term of SAD-BJP alliance for the people residing below poverty line (BPL) in the state.

A special kind of cards were also allotted to them bearing the pictures of chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal and Punjab food and civil supplies minister Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon.

Distribution of wheat on these cards, having pictures of ruling party leaders, is a clear indication of the violation of model code of conduct.

Under the Atta-Dal scheme, the government provides wheat for Rs 1 per kg and pulses for Rs 20 per kg to about 30 lakh blue card holders in the state.

On Thursday morning, a day after the enforcement of the code, a truck fully loaded with wheat came near a gurdwara of Lalochhi village under Samana assembly segment, 30km from here, and the depot holder of the village, along with the personnel of local food and supply department, reached there. The announcement of wheat distribution among the BPL card holders was made through the loudspeakers of the gurdwara. People started coming with their blue cards and the depot holder and food and civil supplies department personnel distributed the wheat on these cards.

Recently, deputy election commissioner Sandeep Saxena had instructed the local authorities of four districts-Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur and Barnala-to remove all kinds of publicity material of government schemes including hoardings and posters from the government properties within 24 hours of the imposition of the poll code.

The time limit to remove any kind of publicity material from bus stands, railway stations, and other public places has been fixed for 48 hours post poll code. The publicity material on private properties will have to be removed within 72 hours.

Officials speak

“Wheat under the scheme had been released before the announcement of the model code of conduct and it is legal to run the government schemes without any partiality among the common people,” said the deputy commissioner-cum-district elections officer.

Opponents’ view

On the other side, the Congress party leader and contestant from Patiala rural Brahm Mohindra said, “The government wanted to woo the voters with these types of branded freebies. The ruling party leaders have also laid at least 15 foundation stones after the enforcement of the code. It is a sheer violation and we will complain about it with the ECI.”

AAP contestant from Samana Jagtar Singh Rajla said, “The voters are intelligent enough and the voting is not going to get affected with these cheap tricks. They will get all the freebies from leaders and will cast vote according to their own wish.”