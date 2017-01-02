Police avert traffic mishaps in Ludhiana, send drunk people in taxis

No major road mishap has been reported in Ludhiana on New Year’s eve as the police roped in taxi service to send drunk people to their homes safely. On the New Year’s eve, two taxi service companies, Uber and Ola, dropped 240 people to their destinations.

According to the police, Uber taxis ferried 60 people, who were drunk, to their homes for free and Ola taxi service dropped 180 people, including drunkards, to their homes on discounted rates.

Mild force used against hooligans Heavy rush of youth was spotted at various points in the city who were dancing on roads in groups.

The police got information that a group of youths has been creating ruckus at Sat Pal Mittal road, following which, the police force rushed to the spot.

The police used mild force on youths to disperse them. Apart from it, patrolling parties of police deterred people for creating the ruckus on roads.

Sachin Gupta, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic), Ludhiana, said that with the effort of the police, no major road mishap was reported in the city and people reached their homes safely.

The police came down heavily on the traffic violators on Saturday night, and issued 477 challans in one night, while last year the number of challans was 469.

The police issued 19 challans for drunk driving, 61 challans for violating speed limits, 138 for not wearing helmets, 39 for not wearing seat belts, 32 for triple riding, and 34 for wrong parking. The police have impounded 6 vehicles and towed away 65 vehicles for wrong parking.

Last year, 22 people were challaned for drunk driving, 67 for not wearing seat belts, 48 for violating speed limits, 100 for playing loud music in vehicles and creating a nuisance on roads, and 59 for wrong parking.

The additional superintendent of police (ACP) said those who were caught driving while being drunk last night, were given two options- either to go home by taxi service or call someone from the family to pick them up.