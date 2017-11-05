Police carry out search operation at Faridkot jail, mobile phones recovered

The Faridkot Police on Sunday carried out a search operation at Modern Jail, Faridkot, in the wee hours of the day. The raid reportedly brought to the forefront the many security lapses in the jail.

Police sources said around 150 police personnels carried out search in the jail for over an hour at 5 am.

Sources said two mobile phones were recovered. The operation has lead by SP (investigation) Sewa Singh Malhi.

Faridkot SSP Nanak Singh confirmed to HT over the phone about the search carried out in jail, adding that more details will be shared soon.