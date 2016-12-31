Police conduct 30 raids in last 14 days in Jalandhar, seize habit-forming drugs worth 8 lakh

With the upcoming polls the election commission has ordered the drug- police departments to crackdown on habit forming drugs which can be used to lure the voters. Drugs worth Rs 8 lakh have been seized by the departments in 30 joint raids in just a fortnight in the district.

The surprise inspections are being carried out by drug inspectors accompanied by police officials at the chemist shops. Also show -cause notices have been issued to all those shops from where the drugs were seized. As per details gathered from the sources, a total of 5,114 tablets and capsules containing Tramadol and around 500 tablets of Alprazolam have been taken into the custody by the department.

On daily basis, around three inspections are being conducted in the city and rural areas separately. The crime investigation agency (CIA) and local health officials are helping the department by giving tip-offs to teams about the suspected medical shops which are selling such drugs.

Drugs were seized from Vinay Medical Complex at Focal Point, Jagdambay Medical Store at Ghas Mandi (Basti Sheikh), Family Chemists at old Phagwara road, Sharma Medical Hall at the Bidhipur railway crossing, Jalandhar Medicine Hall at Model House, Walia Medical Hall at Basti Sheikh and Chawla Medicine Centre at Adampur .

Before the instructions by the election commission to the department on December 15, the drug department had also conducted a raid at RP Medicare and recovered 984 tablets and 350 capsules.

In a recent meeting held at district administrative complex on Thursday, deputy commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav had reviewed the report and asked the police-drug officials to intensify the inspections. A senior official told HT, “This time the election commission has become more stringent in this regard and it wanted to break the supply of drugs during the elections as the drugs have become a serious issue.”

Zonal licencing authority (drug) Karun Sachdev told that the inspection reports are being sent to higher officials in the evening. “W e have clear instructions regarding the types of drugs,” said Sachdev. He said, “The shop owners (chemists) have failed to produce any document or bill regarding the drugs that were seized and notices have been issued to them.” “They have been given a time of 21 days to reply and action will be taken accordingly,” said Sachdev.