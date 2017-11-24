Police cordon for Vicky Gounder called off in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

The police operation launched by the district police to nab the wanted gangster Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder around Pindori village, 9 km from Gurdaspur, on Thursday evening was called off around midnight.

Intelligence sources revealed that the name of “Pindori” village was detected in an intercepted telephonic call in which Gounder was talking to someone. Punjab police was directed to lay siege around all villages named Pindori with the aim of finally of nabbing the alleged jail breaker and murder-accused.

Such an operation was also launched by the Amritsar district police around the villages named Pindori,but to no avail.

Gounder, who had fled the Nabha high-security jail in November last year, has remained elusive ever since. Among six criminals who were freed by their armed associates from the jail, Gounder is the only one who was not been rearrested. Thereafter, he allegedly murdered three men in Gurdaspur in April this year as they belonged to a rival gang.