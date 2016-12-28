Police impersonators ‘raid’ house in Ludhiana, flee with cash and jewellery

Impersonating as police officials, three people raided a house at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar on Tuesday evening and decamped with Rs 20,000 in cash, five 50 gram of gold jewellery and other valuables. Two of the accused nabbed by the owner of the house, managed to flee.

On being informed, the police reached at the spot and initiated investigation. Sources said that the people who struck at the house were from police department and raided the house following a tip-off, that one of the members of the house had hidden heroin.

Ranjit Kaur, wife of the owner of the house Mukhtiar Singh stated that on Tuesday she went to the office of independent MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for getting corrections in her aadhaar card along with her husband. Her son Simarjit Singh was at work while her daughter-in-law Neha along with their relative Sneha was present at home. She added that three men in police uniform barged in the house and enquired her daughter-in-law about her husband. Neha and Sneha locked themselves in the room and informed her over the mobile phone following which she rushed to her house.

“After reaching home my husband caught hold of two of the accused, who told that they are from Ludhiana police and came here in search of their son Simarjit Singh. My husband asked them if they have any complaint against him, they fled in a car,” said Ranjit Kaur.

“The rooms were ransacked and cash, jewellery and other valuables were missing,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP,) Atam Park Yogiraj stated that the police have been investigating the matter and the case does not appear to be that of loot.