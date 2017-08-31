Police may book Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for violence in Panchkula

More trouble appears to be in store for Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim as he may be booked soon for inciting violence in Panchkula following his conviction in the rape case on August 25.

The violence and the consequent firing by security forces had claimed 33 lives and left nearly 250 injured.

“We are not ruling out a criminal case against the dera chief for the violence in Panchkula. The investigation is under way and a concrete action will come out soon,” Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla told HT.

ADITYA INSAAN ON THE RUN Meanwhile, the police have not been able to arrest Dera Sacha Sauda spokespersons Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan, even three days after registering a sedition case against them. “We will soon arrest them as our teams are already on the job to gather information about their whereabouts,” said Chawla.

More than 950 dera followers have already been arrested by the Panchkula police for rioting, attack on security forces and damaging public and private property as clashes broke between them and the security forces after the CBI court convicted the dera chief.

Several FIRs filed in this connection claimed that dera followers even indulged in firing on security men after the violence erupted in Panchkula, forcing the police to open fire at them.

Sources in the police said there were strong chances that the violence in Panchkula was pre-planned at the top level in the dera. The police had seized sophisticated weapons, petrol from high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and a fire tender that was part of the cavalcade that came along the dera head from Sirsa to appear in the CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.

Court rejects bail plea of 13 Dera followers

The bail application of 13 dera followers arrested for rioting and damaging public property was declined by the court of chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

“We are not ruling out a criminal case against the dera chief for the violence in Panchkula. The investigation is under way and a concrete action will come out soon.”

The accused were arrested on August 25 under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act.

Public prosecutor Kapil Gaur argued before the court that the accused destroyed the public property and committed a grave offence, hence they deserved no leniency.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused were common people and were not involved in any arson or unlawful activity as claimed by the police. The court declined the bail after hearing both the parties.

Meanwhile, more bail pleas are lined up on Thursday as the number of arrest of dera followers in Panchkula violence crossed 950. Kin of those arrested are unhappy the way the police nabbed them and charged them under different sections.