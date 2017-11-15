Police seize passport of ‘sharpshooter’ Punjabi gangster accused in right-wing killings

The police have seized passport of Ramandeep Singh, alias Ramandeep Canadian, of Ludhiana’s Meharban village, one of the accused in targeted killings in Punjab, to know his visits abroad.

Ramandeep, who is in the Moga police custody, used to go abroad for some time after executing the killings to evade arrest, the police said.

Sources said Ramandeep used to post pro-Khalistani comments on social networking sites and was picked by KLF commander Harminder Singh Mintoo and other people operating terror module. They provided financial help to Ramandeep and also took him to Dubai, where he learnt to handle gun.

Another accused Hardeep Singh, alias Shera, of Fatehgarh Sahib, who was arrested on Friday from Fatehgarh Sahib, told the police that he met Ramandeep in October 2015, when they were on final stage of conspiracy of killing leaders of Hindu organisations.

Meanwhile, a Ludhiana court remanded UK national Jimmy Singh, another accused of targeted killings, in three-day police custody. Jimmy, who is accused of killing RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, pastor Sultan Masih and publicity manager of Shri Hindu Takht Amit Sharma, was brought by Ludhiana cops on a production warrant from Moga on Tuesday.

A native of Jammu, Jimmy was the first accused to be arrested in targeted killings from the Delhi airport a few days back.