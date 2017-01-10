Poll code: 10,000 arms licence holders in Ludhiana reluctant to deposit their weapons

A majority of the arms licence holders are reluctant to deposit their weapons in gun houses or police stations concerned, even after Model Code of Conduct has been announced.

More than 10,000 people still possess their licensed weapons as they do not want to part with their weapons till the time election results are declared.

To maintain law and order situation in the city, commissioner of police Jatinder Singh Aulakh issued orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Monday, and asked arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at police stations concerned or the gun houses.

However, bank guards have been given relaxation from depositing their weapons.

The commissioner of police ordered gun house owners to install CCTVs at their shops and to depute security guards. The gun house owners have also been instructed to deposit day- to-day report of deposited weapons with the police.

According to police records, a total of 16,713 Ludhiana residents possess weapons. After the code of conduct was announced, 6,000 people took the initiative and deposited their weapons with police and gun houses themselves, while 10,713 people are yet to deposit their weapons.

The commissioner of police said the police will take stern action against the people who do not obey the orders. All station house officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges have been asked to make sure that weapon holders of their areas have deposited their weapons with police or gun houses.