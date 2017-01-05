Poll code: People no more afraid of Badals now, says AAP

Till now, people of Punjab were afraid of Badal family but now they are free to take on the “dynasty”, AAP national leader Sanjay Singh said here hours after model code of conduct came into place in poll bound Punjab.

"Now we will get more supporters and people will come out openly against SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab," he said.

He alleged that Parkash Singh Badal-led state government committed a ₹32,000 crore food-grain scam. “Had such a big amount been used for welfare of people, Punjab would have seen some development in past years,” he said.

Lashing out at Captain Amrinder Singh, Sanjay said, “If he is a lion then he should contest against Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Badal from Lambi or Jalalabad.”

Sanjay said, “They (Captain and Badala) are playing a friendly match that’s why they were adamant on figting against Kejriwal but not each-other.”

Singh was here to meet the traders, small businessmen, transporters and industrialists of Sirhind and Bassi Pathana.