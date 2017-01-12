Poll khol: A ‘milestone’ violation and poster-perfect Navjot Singh Sidhu

A ‘MILESTONE’ VIOLATION

Official milestones are meant to convey distances and directions to the commuters. But one such milestone of the Punjab Mandi Board is being used for providing direction to the residence of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal’s officer on special duty (OSD) Satinderjit Singh Manta at Rorawali village in Muktsar district.

As the Punjab Mandi Board constructs and maintains link roads, connecting villages, its stone stands in sheer violation of the election code. Manta is also ‘halqa’ incharge of Sukhbir’s Jalalabad assembly segment, and continues to campaign and enjoy the privileges of a ‘VIP’ in the area.

POSTER-PERFECT SIDHU

Even though former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to cool his heels in the dressing room and stay away from the Congress playing squad for the Punjab Assembly polls, his photos are being used liberally on the campaign material being printed by the Sidhu camp. After posters, now Sidhu is also being seen on a sticker of Congress’ hand. Only time will tell when he actually shifts gear and enters the Congress, but he is already their poster boy.

CAPTAIN BATS A FRIENDLY ONE

Even before Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Team Congress, the Captain is ready with his own cricket gear. Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh went down the nostalgia lane — dressed in Test whites and a bat in hand — via Twitter on Wednesday, two days ahead of the latest likely date of ex-cricketer Sidhu’s entry into the party. “Sharing a moment from my childhood. At YPS Stadium in Patiala, must’ve been 11 or so.

Still as passionate about the game as I was then!” he tweeted along with a photo. Much was read between the lines as Sidhu has in the past criticised Captain and at one time, reportedly, set a condition that he would join the Congress only if the party shunned Amarinder.