Poll khol: A sweet affair for Ganna Pind and canvassing chaos

ELECTIONS A SWEET AFFAIR FOR GANNA PIND

Ganna Pind in Phillaur, adopted by Chaudhry Santokh Singh, the MP from Jalandhar, had over time become the poster picture of neglect. Seeing a great opportunity in this, the SAD-BJP candidate, Baldev Singh Khaira, who was tipped off for the seat after he left BSP to join Akali Dal last July, worked overtime in the village to give villagers a taste of development that could take place if his party was voted to power. The women of the village seem quite impressed with this strategy. “Chalo chahe votaan layi hi kita, kam hoya te sahi (So what if they did development for votes, at least some work did take place).

SAME, SAME BUT DIFFERENT

It seems some poll slogans are more popular than the others. Which may explain why “Mera halka, mera parivar” is the chosen tag line of two contestants from opposing parties. Baldev Singh Khaira, the SAD-BJP candidate from Phillaur, thought he was being very creative when he adopted this slogan to buttress his “vote local” pitch. But little did he know that Congress candidate from Banur, Hardial Singh Kamboj, will also use the same slogan with folded hands on every banner. Fortunately for the two, their constituencies are in different belts of the region. At times, catchy slogans can be so infectious that you unwittingly start using your rival’s slogan. That appears to be the case with Gurmeet Gill, president of the Indian Overseas Congress, US, who declared that the party had started a ‘Chalo Punjab’ movement. Very fine except that Aam Aadmi Party had already launched a campaign by the very same name last year.

CANVASSING CHAOS

We discount the role of cops during door-to-door electioneering but there would be complete chaos without them. The crowded Adalat Bazar of Patiala with a messy mix of two-wheeler traffic and scores of harried pedestrians got even more chaotic when SAD-BJP candidate Gen J J Singh (Retd) came canvassing. Well, what could have led to angry commuters during the rush hour traffic, turned into a smooth affair, thanks to two tall constables who regulated the two-wheelers to ensure there was no traffic jam. So when the General turned right, they would divert the traffic to left and vice versa. Good thinking, we say.