Poll khol: Dressed for the occasion and ‘qurbani’ by wife

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajasansi, Jagjot Singh Dhillon, is attracting attention with his attire. One of the youngest candidates of the rookie party, Dhillon is campaigning in traditional attire. Though he has been tying ‘dumala’, a style of Sikh turban worn by Nihangs, for a while, the AAP candidate started turning up for his public meetings in full traditional blue attire of Nihangs. Often, his wife also accompanies him for campaigning in a similar traditional dress. The duo drew everyone’s attention when they travelled to the election office on a motorcycle to file their nomination papers. His rivals have stuck to politicians’ trademark white kurta-pyjamas so far, though.

Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh and cricketerturned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu did made mention of ‘qurbani’ (sacrifices) made by their wives. When Sidhu was asked about the sacrifice made by his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, from whose seat (Amritsar East) he is contesting, at their joint press conference in Amritsar on Thursday, Amarinder was quick to add that even his wife, Preneet Kaur, has made ‘qurbani’ so that he can contest the Patiala assembly seat. Both Preneet and Navjot Kaur were members of the previous house.

