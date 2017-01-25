Poll khol: French connection and ‘Qayamat ki raat’

FRENCH CONNECTION

To help his father challenge ‘Patiala Royals’, Gen JJ Singh’s son Vivek Pal Singh has flown in from France. The first elected Sikh councillor in France and deputy mayor of Normandy, he is a management professor. He is accompanied by his students, who are keenly watching the difference between politics of the two countries besides studying small business models like phulkari and other traditional crafts.

WILL LUDHIANA BE THIRD­-TIME LUCKY FOR SUKHBIR?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal released the party’s manifesto in Ludhiana on Tuesday. He said he had also released the party’s manifesto for the 2007 polls and the 2012 polls in Ludhiana. “I have begun to believe that releasing the manifesto in Ludhiana has proved lucky for my party as it had won both the elections,” said Sukhbir. Will Ludhiana prove third-time lucky for him?

‘QAYAMAT KI RAAT’

he intervening night between February 3 and the polling date (February 4) according to chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab VK Singh is “qayamat ki raat” (night of judgment) and the election commission (EC) has made special arrangements. “We would not let things move as per the wishes of the candidates … in case they try to cross the thin line we would stop them,” he told HT.

(BY CHITLEEN K SETHI, GURPREET SINGH NIBBER AND VISHAL RAMBANI)