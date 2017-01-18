Poll khol: JJ’s penchant for ‘V” sign and Kejriwal’s old whine in new bottle

JJ’S PENCHANT FOR ‘V’ SIGN

General JJ Singh (retd), who is taking on former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala, loves to show the ‘V’ (victory) sign. The Akali candidate went to the election office on Tuesday to file his nomination along with his wife Anupama Singh who also submitted her papers as his ‘covering candidate’. On their way out, she took out her camera to click him to capture another moment from the “battle of ballots”. The former army chief promptly posed for the photograph, flashing the ‘V’ sign. The fight, though a difficult one, has made the polls more interesting.

KEJRIWAL’S OLD WHINE IN NEW BOTTLE

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed media on Tuesday for the first time in Chandigarh since the announcement of Punjab elections, but had little new to offer. Kejriwal simply reiterated his accusations of corruption against the Badals and Amarinder, and how they are in cahoots to defeat his candidates. The Delhi chief minister also repeated allegations against Bikram Majithia that he is involved in drug trade. One thing new was perhaps the date, April 15, by which he said Majithia will be sent to jail if AAP comes to power. Despite fog and biting cold, Kejriwal was without his muffler. Flanked by two former journalists-turned-party men, he interacted with the media for 20 minutes before zipping down to Kharar to seek votes for another former journalist.

APP PITCH FOR OPIUM

Trust politicians to go to any extent for votes. At a political rally in Patran on Monday, the Aapna Punjab Party (APP) promised to legalise poppy husk and opium. “Nasha kanoon sodhangey, afeem bhuki kholangey, nasha mafia torangey,” read a party banner wherein it promised to amend the drug policy, offer opium and poppy husk, and finish the drug mafia.

EC’S 360° REACH

The Election Commission appears to be taking no chances. It has, in a first in the country, hired 117 vehicles, each mounted with a special camera with 360-degree viewfinder, for its flying squads. The teams would transmit the footage to a central control room in at Chandigarh. The camera movements will be managed from the control rooms. “We will keep a watch on the happenings and take action in real time ,” says chief electoral officer, Punjab, VK Singh.

SINGING PAENS TO CAPT SARKAR

Chaunda hai Punjab Captain di sarkar (What Punjab wants is Capt’s government), the campaign song of Congress that hums a very filmi paean to state president Capt Amarinder Singh, is slowly getting a life of its own on the social media with over 3 lakh hits on YouTube. The song has Shahid Mallya and Richaa Sharma crooning “Pind pind te shehar shehar bas iko chale lehar lehar khushiyan mudke aun gaayeean, Khetan which bhangre paan gayiaan (There is just one wave in Punjab, which is all set to bring back happiness to the state)”. From farmers and youth to women, the song touches every section of the voters. It also makes an oblique reference to “baharwale”, clearly an indication toward AAP. Capt’s hand and watch come in for special attention as do his cutouts. Mallya had sung the “Chitta Ve” song in ‘Udta Punjab’, while Sharma had won an award for “Sajda” in ‘My Name is Khan’ (2010). The longwinded lyrics’ tune is catchy enough. And as long as you remember “Capt di Sarkar”, it meets its goa.