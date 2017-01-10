Poll khol: Mum’s the word for Jaitley and buy one, get one free

MUM’S THE WORD FOR JAITLEY

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has opted to be consistently silent on former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is set to join the Congress now. When asked that you were his ‘guru’ and now he is joining the Congress, Jaitley chose to say, “I don’t want to comment on him.” This is not the first time. During his last visit also, Jaitley chose to keep his lips sealed when asked about Sidhu.

BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE

As Amritsar is all set for a Lok Sabha bypoll as well, revenue minister Bikram Majithia sought votes for BJP ticket hopeful Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna for the LS seat, during his own campaign, by saying, “Buy one, get one free”. He meant choose an MLA and MP at the same time. This was quite like former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who when campaigning for his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu in 2012, would say, “MP naal MLA free.”

HARSIMRAT DEMURENESS

The articulate Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was at pains to downplay her profile in politics at the HT Power Couple event last Saturday, saying she was not even fit for her present role. Later, when off the stage, she held forth on various schemes she had initiated for women. When quizzed about her self-deprecating comments on the stage, she remarked: “It is important to do so or you end up creating another power centre.” Wise words, we’d say.

THE PEOPLE’S DC

If there is one name that still sends people of Nawanshahr into raptures, it’s that of Krishan Kumar, who was the deputy commissioner of the district during the ’90s. Though Kumar was in saddle for only two and a half years, his approachability, efficiency, and slew of reforms have left an indelible impression on the people. No wonder Angad Singh Saini, the Congress candidate, drops his name at every meeting when listing the achievements of his father, late Parkash Singh, who was the legislator when Kumar was the DC. Later, a group of senior citizens at Baradari Gardens lets you know that were Kumar to contest the polls, he would win hands down. “He wouldn’t even need to campaign, even children will vote for him,” they declared. Wonder if Kumar knows this.

(COMPILED BY ASEEM BASSI, MANRAJ GREWAL SHARMA)