Poll khol: No ‘Raj nahi, Sewa’ on public property and season of challenges

NO ‘RAJ NAHI SEWA’ ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

‘Raj nahi, Sewa’ (service, not rule), the pet slogan of the SAD-BJP government for the last ten years, will soon be banished from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency. The Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib municipal council officials claimed they are removing this slogan from all public property. Executive Officer (EO) Dipesh Kumar said they had already removed boards and hoardings with this slogan. But despite his claim, a dozen benches in the Sirhind municipal park were still flaunting this line on Thursday. While some read “Raj nahi, sewa, pardhan ate smooh members, municipal council, Sirhind” others read, “Raj nahi, sewa, halka in-charge, municipal council, Sirhind.” Interestingly, the ‘halka in charge’ here is SAD candidate from the seat.

SEASON OF CHALLENGES

These elections seem to be witnessing a game of dares with leaders throwing open challenges to each other. First it was Bhagwant Mann, who declared that he would follow deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to any seat he chose. Now it’s the turn of Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna, BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, who’s issued a challenge to Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh. Criticising the former Amritsar MP for ignoring the city after winning the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, Chinna said: “I challenge Capt Amarinder to come and contest from any Vidhan Sabha seat here.” Amarinder, on his part, has been challenging Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to test his poll might in Punjab against him.

FROM SOUR TO SMUG, BHAGIKE CHANGES COLOUR

Turncoat Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, who was declared Congress candidate from the Nihalsinghwala reserved constituency, sounded very smug when asked for her comments. Bhagike, who got the ticket after quite an agonising wait, arrogantly said: “Vadia lag reha hai, ticket kehra sanu pehli vaar mili hai (Feeling good, this is not for the first time that we’ve got the ticket). Bahut vadia lag reha hai, party da bahut bahut dhanwaad jina ne sanu gal nal laya te maan bakshya (We are thankful to the party for embracing us by giving us the ticket.)” The former Akali MLA from Nihalsinghwala constituency in Moga district, had been in quite a state when she was denied ticket by the Akali Dal. She had threatened to fight as an Independent before throwing her lot with Congress.

(Contributed by Atul Nagpal, Aakanksha N Bhardwaj, Aseem Bassi and Parampreet Singh Narula)