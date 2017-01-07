Poll khol: Pargat Singh playing fullback in politics too and AAP’s rebel trouble

PLAYING FULLBACK IN POLITICS TOO

Congress tickets are taking time, but former Indian hockey skipper Pargat Singh, who recently joined the party, isn’t worried. He is a contender for the Congress ticket from the Jalandhar cantonment assembly constituency that he represented in the previous House as a member of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Asked about the delay, Pargat said he was relaxed after having played as a fullback for India for 19 years. “In a 90-minute match, the final 20 minutes used to have all the action. In elections also, action happens during the last 10 days. By then, the ticket will be announced,” he said. The candidature of new entrants is being opposed by old leaders of the party.

RADICAL APPROACH

An office-bearer of Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has approached the state office of the Election Commission seeking permission to use pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on its publicity material. The commission, which got the request on Friday, has asked for some time to “apply its mind” before taking a decision.

AAP’s REBEL TROUBLE

Locked in a triangular battle for Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has to also contend with disgruntled leaders who quit or were ousted from the party. A one-time co-convener of AAP’s NRI cell, Dr Munish Raizada is all set to bring his “Chanda Bandh Satyagraha” to the poll-bound state next week. He has already found support from a number of discontented former members of the party. Those backing him include Hoshiarpur leader Virinder Parihar, a former coordinator of the AAP’s fundraising team in the US, who recently wrote an open letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, making allegations against some party observers in the state.

TICKET FIRST, PARTY LATER

Overlooked by the Congress in 2012, senior leader Darbari Lal was lucky to be fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Amritsar (Central) assembly constituency even before he formally joined the party. Asked as to when he would join the AAP, Lal said: “When everyone made up their mind, I also got ready. There is nothing in this formality now.”

(By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Harpreet kaur, Aseem Bassi)