Poll khol: Vijay Sampla’s jibe at scribes and AAP’s self-vote

Sampla’s jibe at scribes

It’s not uncommon, but gave a chance to state BJP chief Vijay Sampla to take a jibe at journalists. On seeing two of them having a heated exchange while jostling for space to set up mikes at his press conference in Ludhiana on Thursday, Sampla asked all mediapersons present if the fight would make headlines! “Agar hum ladte, toh aap pehle page pe chhaapte! Is ladai ko kahan chhaapoge? (Had we fought, you would’ve published it on the front page. Where will you publish this one?),” he chuckled.

Dig at Sidhu too

Vijay Sampla, apparently in an unsparing mood during the Ludhiana press conference, took a dig also at his former BJP colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is set to enter the Congress. “Sidhu kehta tha ‘BJP meri maa hai’. Apni maa ko usne kyu chhoda? (Sidhu used to call BJP his mother. Why did he leave his mother then?),” he quipped.

AAP’s self-vote

After the poll dates were announced on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started a ‘web poll’ on its official Facebook page. The question was: Who will win in Punjab, UP and Goa? But there’s a catch. While the respondents were given the options of Congress, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in UP, where AAP is not in the fray; no choice other than the AAP was available for Punjab and Goa.

‘Get another CBI’

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has spotted the need to have another Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Sangrur MP, at a campaign rally, carped about the CBI, already under fire from the opposition for some recent actions, in his trademark comic style. “CBI is just busy catching and harassing AAP leaders. I will request (PM) Modi-ji to have another CBI, as there are other cases as well!”

New slogan

The AAP surely knows how to come up with catchy one-liners and poll slogans. ‘Congress + Akali = Kangali’ is the latest churned out by its creative factory. Kangali = insolvency.

(By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Chitleen K Sethi and Aseem Bassi)